Vicky Aisha Flaunts Tremendous Curves In A Scandalous Swimsuit That Barely Contains Her Chest

Vicky Aisha treated her Instagram followers to an eyeful of gorgeous curves in yesterday’s update. The Australian bombshell flaunted her bodacious physique in an impossibly tiny one-piece swimsuit that barely contained her chest, nearly spilling out of the scandalous number. While she typically dazzles her audience not only with her voluptuous assets but her glam look as well, the tattoo model switched things up by going makeup-free.

In her caption, she asked fans in the caption whether they enjoyed her natural look.

“I cbf wearing makeup anymore,” Vicky wrote on Instagram, garnering an overwhelming positive feedback from her admirers.

“Your [sic] beautiful just the way you are,” wrote one person, adding a string of flattering emoji.

“U look fine without make up [sic] on,” read another comment, trailed by a hundred-points and fire emoji.

Vicky posed outdoors for the shot. The model appeared to be on a patio, one complete with stylish furniture that included at least one chaise lounge chair. She was standing with her back to a large tree, crossing one leg in front of the other to show off her sexy pins. She tucked her arms behind her head and cocked her hip, all the while looking into the camera with the hint of a coy smile on her face. A set of wind chimes hanging from a branch added a whimsical touch to the snapshot.

Although the model didn’t add a geotag to her post, she previously told fans she would be “spending some time unwinding out in the country,” as covered by The Inquisitr last week. At the time, Vicky appeared before the camera in seductive black lingerie, sharing a mirror selfie that saw her rocking a semi-sheer bra and barely-there panties.

This time around, the busty blonde wore a mismatched bathing suit, which consisted of a floral longline top and minuscule striped bottoms. The revealing one-piece was extremely deep-cut on the sides, flashing a copious amount of sideboob in addition to showing off her cleavage. The black top was separated from the white-and-gray bottoms by a massive cutout gashing across the front, which bared her midriff, almost making the swimsuit function as a two-piece. The two bits were only connected at the sides, which came up high above Vicky’s hips, accentuating her waist.

The sexy look flattered her hourglass figure, perfectly showcasing her tremendous curves. Aside from flaunting her shapely chest, the swimsuit completely exposed her round hips and thighs due to its incredible high cut. Likewise, her flat tummy was also well withing eyesight for her audience to admire thanks to the scooped waistline that fell far past her belly button.

Vicky showed off her impressive ink collection, putting her sleeve and thigh tats on display. Yellow and gray flowers decorated the top of her swimsuit, mirroring one of the motifs of her tattoos. The model paired her beach-babe look with a casual hairstyle, pulling up her golden tresses into a messy high ponytail. A few rebel tendrils framed her face, calling further attention to her stirring gaze.

As expected, the provocative post appeared to be a fan-favorite, reeling in more than 34,300 likes overnight. The hot look also brought followers to the comments section by the masses, racking up close to 530 messages — including compliments from fellow models.

“Gorgeous,” wrote Canadian tattooed beauty Valerie Cossette, ending with a two-hearts emoji.

“So beautiful,” chimed in Israeli fitness model Avital Cohen, leaving a pair of heart-eyes followed by a fire emoji.