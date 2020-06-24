Jessica Nigri Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Revealing Striped Bikini

On Wednesday, June 24, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that consisted of four suggestive snaps.

The photos showed the 30-year-old posing in what appears to be a backyard with a fence and gorgeous green foliage in the background. Jessica flaunted her fantastic figure in a blue-and-white striped bikini which featured a plunging top with front tie detailing and high-cut bottoms. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The cosplayer finished off the sexy look with a wide-brimmed straw hat.

Jessica styled her platinum blond hair in pigtail braids with loose pieces framing her face. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The cosmetic application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, bright eyeshadow, false eyelashes, subtle contour, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering teal color.

In the first image, the model seemed to be standing in the shallow end of a pool. She bent one of her knees and tugged on her bikini bottoms, as she looked directly into the camera. Jessica lowered her gaze and pursed her lips for the following photo. The third picture showed her holding a hose and spraying water overhead. She covered her exposed chest with her hand, presumably to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. She faced away from the photographer in the final shot, flaunting her pert derriere.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers what was their favorite image from the photo set. She also encouraged fans to let her know if they had a preference for photos taken with her smartphone or professionally shot pictures.

Many of her followers were quick to answer her questions in the comments section.

“2, 3, and 4 I love all pictures you upload because some are cute and then the weird side takes over and [you’re] like that’s my idol right there,” wrote a fan.

“I like both kind of shots, though cell phone may be the way to go, @jessicanigri I can see everything clearly!” remarked another follower.

“Dear God. This is like when the optician is asking which lens is clearer and there is no appreciable difference in quality. Yep, just like that only wowier [sic]!!” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Jessica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes.