‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Breaks Silence On Cast Firings During Trip To His St. Louis Hometown

The Bravo bartender said the unexpected cast shakeup is a 'crazy' situation.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has broken his silence on the firings of four major cast members on the Bravo reality show.

Two weeks after Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were fired from Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval admitted he doesn’t know what will happen with the show he has starred in since 2013.

“It’s crazy,” Sandoval told news outlet KMOV 4 of the firings. “It definitely changes things and honestly we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens.”

This is the first time the 36-year-old Vanderpump Rules veteran has publicly spoken about the cast shakeup, which took place after past racist behavior by the fired cast members resurfaced online.

Last week, Sandoval was featured in a profile for GQ where he talked about everything under the sun –except the firing of his four former co-stars. A rep for the longtime Vanderpump Rules star, who was in a live-in relationship with the now-fired Doute in the early seasons of the show, didn’t respond to the magazine’s requests for comment on the firing of his castmates and ex-girlfriend.

Sandoval has kept himself out of any racially insensitive controversies, and his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, even once called Schroeder’s “privileged” behavior out after the former Bravo star talked about Black actors who complain about not getting nominated for Academy Awards. Schroeder made the controversial comments during an episode of her now-defunct Straight Up With Stassi podcast.

Sandoval is in such good graces with Bravo that he even used his Vanderpump Rules fame to help out his hometown during the COVID-19 pandemic. The St. Louis native recently traveled to his hometown to guest bartend at three local establishments.

“I’m thinking, you know, I’m a famous bartender,” the TomTom co-owner said. “I can at least use my platform, my social media following to just drive awareness, visibility to these places.”

Sandoval not only hopped behind the local bars while wearing a mask, but he even bought one of the bar owners a new refrigerator for his business. The owner of Hollylou Entertainment told the news outlet that Sandoval “came in and uplifted some spirits” after the nightlife industry was hard hit during the coronavirus lockdown.

As for Sandoval’s claims that the Vanderpump Rules shakeup “changes things,” some social media fans have speculated that the SUR-based series will end. Others are hoping for a TomTom spinoff starring Sandoval and his business partner Tom Schwartz. And others think a Las Vegas themed version of the show could take place, especially since one of the female Vanderpump Vegas servers made a cameo on Vanderpump Rules twice last season.