Larsa Pippen Lounges By The Pool In Animal-Print Swimsuit

Larsa Pippen tantalized her 1.9 million Instagram fans with a sizzling snap that captured her in a skimpy swimsuit. The post was added to her feed a few moments ago, but many of her fans have already taken notice of it.

The hot new image captured Larsa posed outside by the pool. She did not use a geotag to share her exact location, but the outdoor space looked similar to her backyard, which has been seen on her page plenty of times. The outdoor area was decorated with large slabs of pavement, green grass, and several tall trees.

Larsa positioned herself on the edge of the pool, which was lined with cement. The BFF of Kim Kardashian placed both hands behind her back and looked into the camera. She dipped one foot into the pool and bent her opposite leg at the knee. The 45-year-old flaunted her flawless figure in a smoking-hot one-piece swimsuit that hugged her hourglass curves.

The garment boasted a dark green pattern with black animal spots. The swimsuit featured thin straps and a plunging neckline that offered a tease of her bronze chest. Its wide armholes exposed her shoulders and arms, and the piece featured a sexy cutout in the middle. The article also had a set of strings in the middle that were tied in the front. The swimsuit hugged her curves, and its high cut exposed her shapely thighs in their entirety.

Larsa added a pair of small silver hoop earrings to the look, but she did not add any further jewelry to her sexy suit, ensuring that fans’ eyes were glued to her gym-honed figure. She added a pair of large black sunglasses to her ensemble, and they were encrusted with sparkly diamonds. She slicked back her wet, caramel-dyed tresses out of her face, and it appeared as though she had just taken a dip in the pool.

The model appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, but it looked like she wore a light pink hue on her lips.

A tag in the post indicated that Larsa’s outfit was from retailer PrettyLittleThing. In the caption, she asked fans what their favorite song is.

The update has already garnered over 5,000 likes and 100-plus comments in just shy of an hour.

“What a lucky man Scottie was and is still,” one follower commented in reference to her famous ex, Scottie Pippen.

“Beautiful woman. ‘Nobody but you’re’ Blake Shelton,” a second fan commented.

“Good morning beautiful lady. Country song by luke combs beautiful crazy,” one more chimed in.