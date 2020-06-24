Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly ‘Talking More And More’ About Having Children

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly have babies on the brain and are planning to grow their family soon.

According to Us Weekly, the famous pair is strongly considering having a bonus Bieber in their household. While the idea seemed like something that would happen several years from now, a source shared the conversations surrounding children are happening more frequently between the two of them. Although Bieber and Baldwin had an on and off relationship for years, the couple officially tied the knot in 2018.

“Justin and Hailey have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together,” the insider dished. “Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them.”

The source didn’t share what caused Bieber and Baldwin to consider becoming parents sooner than later. However, they have expressed their excitement about having children in the past. Baldwin shared her desire to have children during an interview with Vogue Arabia in December 2018. At the time of the interview, she and Bieber were two months into their surprise nuptials. For their first wedding, the couple got married in a New York State courthouse followed by sharing the news of the marriage publicly. She said in her interview that being a bride made having a baby in the future more of a reality now.

As for Bieber, the Yummy singer is more vocal on social media about the possibility of being a father. Back in July 2019, He posted a photo of he and Baldwin at Disney World on a date night. Underneath the post, the singer shared he couldn’t wait to go on “daddy-daughter dates” to the amusement park one day. He also said he wasn’t rushing the process, as the couple had only been married for several months at the time.

Bieber mentioned children once again in late 2019. In November, he celebrated Baldwin’s birthday with a touching message for his wife. At the end of the post, which you can see here, Bieber also said he hopes he and their children will be honoring Baldwin one day soon.

“Happy birthday babes. You make me want to be better every day,” he. “The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way. Next season BABIES.”

The couple’s alleged baby plans come after Bieber defended himself against past claims of sexual assault. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Bieber two women accused him of assaulting them in 2014 and 2015 on Saturday, June 20. Bieber then sent multiple tweets the following Sunday, which featured photos and articles to further his denial of the incidents.