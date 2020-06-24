Colombian Fitness Model Alejandra Gil Shows Off Muscular Physique In White Swimsuit

Alejandra Gil flaunted her muscular physique to her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, June 23, with a new update in which she sizzled while clad in a skimpy swimsuit.

The shot captured the Colombian fitness model with her back to the camera as she posed on a beach in Key Biscayne, Florida, according to the geotag. Gil faced the ocean, which filled the background. She stood with her legs wider than hips-width distance, showcasing her quads. She arched back considerable, making her signature backside pop.

Gil sported a one-piece bathing suit in solid white, which contrasted with her tan complexion. The suit had a thong back that barely covered anything at all, putting her booty front and center. It had a U-shaped back with adjustable straps that went over the shoulders. The sides were a bit loose on her torso, exposing a bit of sideboob. The legs were ultra high-cut, coming all the way up to the waist. To spice things further, Gil pulled up the sides even higher, exposing her toned obliques. The front was not visible in the picture.

Gil wore her dark hair, which appeared to be a bit damp, brushed back. It was styled down in straight strands that cascaded to her derriere.

Gil said in the caption that she is counting the days until she can buy plane tickets to the United States, and explained that her country will remain under lockdown until July 15. In the meantime, she will continue to look at photos of all the places she wants to visit, she said. In under a day, the photo has garnered more than 14,500 likes and upwards of 310 comments. Her fans used the occasion to shower Gil with compliments in different languages, including English, Spanish and Portuguese.

“This body [100 mark emoji] [fire] [flexed bicep] keep going,” one user wrote.

“Very hot and beautiful,” replied another admirer.

“Good evening gorgeous babe!!! Looking absolutely gorgeous and sexy as always!!! Amazing!” a third fan raved.

“Latin American goddess,” added a fourth user.

Gil often shows off her incredible body on her Instagram feed. As previously written by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a video of herself dancing on a balcony while being shot by a photographer. A song played in the background as Gil moved her hips from side-to-side while holding her arms up above her head in a sexy manner. She wore a pair of black bikini bottoms with a minuscule thong and thin straps, which she paired with a dark gray top.