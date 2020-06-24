Sasha Ferro Lounges In Bed Wearing A Skimpy Lingerie Set

Sasha Ferro took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 24, to share a sizzling new update that highlighted her killer curves. The brand new post showed the 21-year-old model lounging around in a sexy Lounge Underwear set.

Sasha rocked a skimpy black-and-white bra-and-panty combo. The bra boasted fully-lined triangle-style cups made of cotton fabric. It also had a plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. The classic Lounge logo was printed all-over the thick, stretchable band that hugged her toned midriff.

She wore matching bottoms that featured high leg cuts, which helped accentuate her curvy hips. The waistline emphasized her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Like the bra, the panties also had the brand’s name printed along its thick waistband.

Sasha appeared to be in her bedroom, lounging on her bed. In the first snap, she lay on her front and positioned her right leg to the side. She rested her face against her hand while gazing at a distance. The shoot seemingly took place in the daytime as natural light filled the room and illuminated her flawless skin. The angle displayed the side of her curvy behind, which delighted some viewers.

In the second photo, she sat in the middle of the bed and faced a mirror. She tucked her right leg under her body, while her other leg was out. She positioned her phone in front of her face, covering her eyes, nose, and mouth from view. The third image showed a closeup picture of the model. She spread her legs on the bed, as she angled her body slightly to the side. The shot showed a nice look at her tattoos.

She appeared to enhance her beauty with a light foundation, darkened eyebrows, several coats of mascara, and some pink color on her lips. To keep the focus solely on her intimate set, she decided to ditch the jewelry. As for her hairstyle, she styled her blond locks in a ponytail.

In the caption, Sasha tagged Lounge Underwear’s Instagram page and gave a discount code for her followers to use.

The newest upload proved to be a hit with Sasha’s legion of fans. As of this writing, the post has been liked over 100,000 times and received 850-plus comments. Many of her social media admirers dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments about her insanely fit physique.

“I can’t deal with your hotness! Your photos make me sweat,” one of her fans commented.

“It’s a blessing seeing your posts. Everything about you is perfect,” another Instagram follower wrote.

“Your abs are so defined,” a third admirer added.