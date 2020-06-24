Saffron Barker Poses In Tiny Denim Shorts From Her New Clothing Collection

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to treat fans with a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant will be releasing a second collection with clothing brand In The Style, and teased followers with one of the garments that will be available to purchase on their website.

The 19-year-old wowed in a white garment that displayed her decolletage. Over the top, she wrapped herself up in a long-sleeved semi-sheer white shirt, which she left unbuttoned. Barker paired the ensemble with high-waisted denim shorts with frayed hems. The attire fell way above her knees and showed off her tanned legs. Barker styled her long wavy blond hair in a high ponytail and went barefoot for the occasion. She accessorized herself with a ring and opted for white polish on her short nails. For her makeup application, Barker appeared to have applied black mascara and eyeliner.

The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker was surrounded by a number of palm trees while being snapped on the sandy ground. She parted both legs and rested one foot on tiptoes. Barker looked down and flashed her pearly whites with a smile. She stood in front of a hammock and raised her left arm. In the next slide, Barker sported a similar pose. However, she rested her other foot on tiptoes. In the third and final frame, she shared a close-up of the ensemble.

For her caption, Barker announced that her new collection with In The Style will be available to purchase tonight via their website and app.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 40,000 likes and over 440 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“I just know this is going to sell out like the last collection! The whole range is so gorg, I’m so proud of you,” one user wrote.

“Everything is so incredibly beautiful,” another devotee shared.

“This makes me the happiest,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg you look absolutely stunning,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Barker is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with her outfit posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned in a short semi-sheer white dress from her own range. Barker accessorized with a gold necklace that featured a heart pendant and small earrings. She sported her long wavy blond hair down and seemingly opted for a full face of makeup that included lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.