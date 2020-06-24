Joe Biden Opens Up Double-Digit Lead Over Donald Trump In New York Times/Siena College Poll

Joe Biden has opened up a double-digit lead over Donald Trump according to New York Times/Siena College poll released Wednesday, the newspaper reported.

Biden, who is for all intents and purposes a sure thing to win the Democratic Party’s nomination for President later this year, now leads Trump 50 percent to 36 percent, according to the latest polling.

Among Latino and other nonwhite voters, Biden’s lead is even greater.

For example, according to CNN, 79% of Black and 64% of Latino voters said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today. By comparison, among white voters, 44% said they would vote for Trump, while 43% would vote for Biden.

Among men, 43 percent supported Biden, while 40 percent supported Trump.

And among whites, males, and older people, taken as a group, Biden has largely pulled even with Trump in polling. That could bode ill for Trump, as it was that demographic that largely propelled him to victory in 2016.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Perhaps the starkest difference in the way narrow demographic groups view Trump vs. Biden is in college-educated, white women. That group favors Biden by 39 percentage points over Trump; by comparison, in 2016, that group favored Clinton by just 7 points over Trump.

Trump appears to be losing some Republican voters as well.

For example, Arlene Myles, 75, of Denver, said that she supported Nixon up until the moment he resigned. But when Trump got impeached, she officially switched her voter registration from Republican to Independent.

“I thought I was a good Republican and thought they had my values, but they have gone down the tubes these last few years,” she said, noting that she plans to vote for Biden.

Trump also appears to be losing younger white voters. Among whites under the age of 45, 52 percent osaid they supported Biden while only 30% said they supported Trump. That could bode ill for Trump, posited the Times, because the GOP has traditionally relied on older voters, and younger voters who would replace those older voters appear to be shifting left.

One voter sticking with Trump, however reluctantly, is Tom Diamond, 31, a Republican in Fort Worth. He still plans to vote for Trump, but his vote will be based on policy alone, saying the president’s views align with his on abortion, health care, and the economy.

But Diamond also called Trump a “poor leader” who failed to properly handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Part of you just feels icky voting for him. But definitely from a policy perspective, that’s where my vote’s going to go,” Diamond said.

This was the second major poll in as many days to show Biden taking a commanding lead over Trump. On Monday, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, a Harvard-Harris poll had Biden by 12 points, 56 percent to 44 percent.