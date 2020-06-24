Andreane Chamberland Shows Some Skin In A Racy Blue Chain Bikini & Matching Cowboy Hat

Andreane Chamberland returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning to rock another racy look. The model flashed her curves while celebrating La Saint-Jean-Baptiste, a national day observed by French Canadians.

In the sexy shot, Andreane looked smoking hot as she sported a blue and silver bikini. The tiny top clung tightly to her chest while flaunting her abundant cleavage and underboob. The chain straps also showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist, while accentuating her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized with a blue cowboy hat on her head, beaded bracelets on both of her wrists and multiple rings on her fingers. She also wore her signature moon pendant and chain around her neck.

Andreane posed with her hip pushed out. She had one hand wrapped around her petite waist and the other resting on her thigh as she arched her back and gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background, a bed made with white linens and some string lights could be seen.

Andreane’s long, blond hair was partially covered by the hat. However, she styled the golden locks in voluminous curls that cascaded over both of her shoulders and down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with heavy pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Andreane’s 520,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their support for the post. The photo garnered more than 5,800 likes within the first two hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 400 messages.

“Perfection looks like this,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another gushed.

“What an awesome outfit,” a third social media user remarked.

“Wow girl you’re hot,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane has become known for showing off her enviable curves in skimpy outfits. Recently, she dropped the jaws of her followers whens she flaunted her flawless figure in a bright neon green bikini with buckled straps. To date, that pic has raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 570 comments.