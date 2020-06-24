Laurence Bédard Stuns Fans In Lace Teddy Set For Hot New Snaps

Laurence Bédard showed off her good looks to her 2.8 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, June 24, with a hot new update. The Canadian model posted a series of snapshots that showed her in two different black lingerie sets, both of which highlighted her amazing curves.

The first photo showed Bédard in a teddy made of black lace. The one-piece boasted a plunging neckline that dipped low, showcasing quite a bit of her ample cleavage. It included distressed details along the edges, in addition to thin straps that went around her neck. Bédard tucked a finger under the suit’s leg, driving it up even more. The fourth snapshot in the series was very similar to this one.

For the second shot, she rocked just a pair of lingerie bottoms with belts that attached to thigh-high fishnet stockings. The lacy fabric clung to her hips, outlining her pert derriere and contrasting it with her slim waist. She stood with her profile to the camera as she used her arm to cover her chest. In the third, she wore a similar black bra with sheer panels and thick black straps that censored the piece.

She posed in front of black wall in a dimly lit space. There was just one gleam of light that stuck the model in strategic places, creating a beautiful photographic effect.

Bédard wore her chocolate hair parted on the left and styled down in a stylish bob. She appeared to be wearing shimmery shadow, black liner, mascara, blush and lipgloss.

The photo was an immediate hit with her fans, garnering more than 33,000 likes and over 330 comments in under an hour. Instagram users took to the opportunity to praise Bédard’s beauty and to rave about the aesthetics of the photos.

“Such a beautiful brunette,” one user replied.

“Perfect in every way!!!” another fan added.

“The most beautiful woman,” chimed in a third one.

“Omg your Body GIRL is so F@king amazing… And your FACE is really so beautiful you’re F[i]re really F[i]REEEE BABY PRINCESS,” raved a fourth admirer, who used fire emoji in place of the letter “I.”

On Tuesday, Bédard gave her fans another treat when she posted a photo of herself clad in a red lingerie set. As The Inquisitr has noted, the one-piece was made of see-through lace, though intricate designs across her chest censored the photo. It had thick straps that included a ring detail on the shoulders, a plunging V-shaped neckline and high-cut legs. Bédard posed in front of a white backdrop and next to a vase that held fall-like branches.