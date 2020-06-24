Sarah Houchens Leaves Little To The Imagination In An Impossibly Tiny Gold Bikini

Sarah Houchens is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The fitness model logged on to her account just moments ago to share a tantalizing new series of photos that saw her showing some major skin in an impossibly tiny two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

The upload included a total of three photos, the first of which saw Sarah sitting on top of a wooden dresser with her back arched and her bronzed legs stretched out in front of her. She appeared almost completely nude upon first glance at the image, however, further inspection revealed that she was actually sporting a shiny gold bikini from Fashion Nova. The number featured thin shoulder straps and a stringy band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage, leaving her toned arms and flat midsection well on display.

Sarah continued to angle her upper body as she worked the camera, revealing the minuscule cups that made up the front of her bikini top. The small, triangle-shaped panels of fabric covered up only what was necessary of her voluptuous chest, teasing her 920,000 followers with an eyeful of cleavage and underboob. Meanwhile, the matching bikini bottoms of the set were virtually out of sight, allowing the model to show off her derriere and sculpted legs in their entirety. Its skinny waistband was the only part of the garment to make an appearance in the snaps, sitting high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Sarah added a pair of pearl stud earrings and a dainty necklace to accessorize her barely there ensemble and styled her platinum tresses down in loose waves. She also sported a full face of makeup to highlight her striking features. The cosmetics application seemed to include a frosty pink lip gloss, blush, and highlighter, as well as a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the fitness trainer began showering her eye-popping new Instagram post with love. After just 25 minutes of going live to her page, the update has amassed nearly 4,000 likes. Several users flocked to the comments section of the upload as well.

“AMAZINGLY GORGEOUS BABE,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Sarah was a “glowing goddess.”

“Hottest woman I’ve ever seen,” a third follower remarked.

“Hair and tan goals,” declared a fourth admirer.

Sarah is hardly shy about showing off her gym-honed figure on Instagram. Over the weekend, the star treated her audience to another look at her body when she slipped into a tiny black bikini that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. That look proved to be popular as well, racking up over 14,400 likes and 335 comments to date.