Jenna MacGillivray Updates Fans & Shares If She Is Still Dating ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Co-Star Adam Glick

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Jenna MacGillivray gave fans an update on her relationship with chef Adam Glick via her Instagram stories on Tuesday. The chief stewardess told fans that the couple was no longer together.

Jenna responded to a fan’s question.

“How are things with Adam?”

The chief stewardess admitted that the two were no longer together, although Jenna didn’t provide any specific reasons for the split.

“It didn’t work out,” she simply wrote.

Jenna wasn’t too sad about the breakup, declaring that it was “just part of life.” The yachtie didn’t seem to have hard feelings against Adam and went on to “wish him the best.” Jenna even made light of the situation and wrote that she was “currently accepting applications for the position of a future ex-boyfriend” and interested parties should “apply now.”

The reality star then continued to answer questions about her love life. Another fan asked the chief stewardess what traits she was looking for in her next partner. Jenna jokingly responded that she was seeking “any man that’s emotionally unavailable.” It was unclear whether that was a dig at her former boyfriend. Jenna often commented that the chef was very guarded during the relationship, and the two often were at odds over it.

It wasn’t just relationship updates that fans wanted to know, another fan asked what the star had been up to since filming ended. Jenna responded that there were “lots of self-reflecting and decision making mostly because of covid.” The pandemic has put the sailing industry on hold. Many ships are stuck at port due to significant travel restrictions.

The star wasn’t just sitting back during this time. Jenna wrote that she was “making moves.” The chief stewardess didn’t provide any details on what those moves may be or what her future may hold.

Jenna and Adam’s relationship was prominently featured in the recent season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Many of the couple’s crewmates were concerned that the romance was getting in the way of Jenna’s ability to perform her job. Captain Glenn Shephard even sat the chief stewardess down to have a frank discussion about the effect the relationship had on her performance as well as the morale of the rest of the crew.

Jenna and Adam had many arguments but patched things up before walking off sailing vessel Parsifal III. The two left the yacht and spent some time exploring Europe in a bright green van. The status of their relationship was unclear after that.