‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Has A Touching Reunion With Allie

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, June 24, 2020 reveal that there will be some very sweet moments in Salem for the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) have a sweet and surprising reunion with his former step-daughter, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold).

The pair haven’t seen each other for years, but they both have very fond memories of the relationship they once had when Rafe was married to Allie’s mother, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Rafe always loved Sami’s children very much. He was a huge part of their lives for years, and often considered them to be like his own children. Sadly, after the pair divorced Sami reunited with EJ and then left town after he was presumed dead.

Now, Allie is back in town to get away from her mother and keep a huge secret safe. Allie is currently pregnant and doesn’t want to keep the baby. She’s already mentioned to her big brother Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) that they could adopt her child.

However, the soap could decide to throw a wrench in that storyline if Allie hears Rafe’s heartbreaking tale about little David and the adoption that didn’t go through. She could offer to allow Rafe to adopt her child even though she’s already promised Will and Sonny that they could adopt the unborn baby.

Meanwhile, Will and Sonny will reunite with Will and Allie’s father, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). They’ll tell Lucas the plan for them to adopt the child. Although Lucas knows about the pregnancy, Sami does not and the family is trying to keep the secret for young Allie. However, Sami is bound to find out sooner or later and it’s going to be a dramatic scene when she does.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will be busy ruining Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Victor Kiriakis’ (John Aniston) plot. The pair always seem like they’re up to something, and when Brady looking to destroy the family business out of revenge, it seems that anything could happen.

Finally, a mysterious person will be seen spying on Lani Price (Sal Stowers) in the hours before her wedding. Eli and Lani are planning their second wedding after their first wedding was ruined by Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) out of anger following the death of her own husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). Will this new stranger look to stir up trouble at their next wedding?