Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Amazing Bod In A Black Swimsuit For New Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian stunned thousands of her 114 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, June 24, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a photo of herself in an elegant swimsuit that showed off her toned bod.

The photo showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lying back on what appeared to be a white round table. Kardashian kept her feet on the ground, resting just her back on the surface. She took both of her hands to her head, in a dramatic gesture. She closed her eyes while allowing her lips to hang open, for a facial expression that was as intense. Her thighs were open to the sides and her elbows jutted out, creating a striking star-like shape.

Kardashian sizzled in an all-black one-piece bathing suit from her brand, Good American. The suit was made of a solid fabric that appeared to have a slight sheen quality to it, making it glow a bit in the sun. It boasted a stylish one-shouldered design, with a thin strap over her left shoulder and a neckline that dipped toward to the right. The legs came up above her hips, exposing quite a bit of skin and showcasing Kardashian’s toned legs.

Kardashian wore her blond tresses loose and spread around her head. She accessorized her style with a just few delicate bracelets on her right wrist. She also opted to wear a full face of makeup, which seemingly included shadows in varying hues of brown and gold for a smoky effect, liner, mascara and bronzer.

Kardashian used the caption space to share with her followers that Good American’s swim collection is out now. Since being posted earlier today, the post has racked up more than 817,000 likes and about 4,000 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to note how good she looks and to express their overall admiration for her.

“Living your best lifeeee,” one user wrote.

“Khloe, I so appreciate you! You are my role model, love you so much,” raved another one of her fans.

“You[‘re] the queen love you,” a third admirer chimed in.

“People praise beauty, I praise your personality,” replied a fourth fan.

Before posting today’s photo, Kardashian shared one that featured her mother, Kris Jenner, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. In it, mother and daughter posed side-by-side in front of a pink wall. Jenner had the middle finger up toward the camera, a gesture that Kardashian suggested in the caption was how they feel about 2020. Kardashian rocked what looked to be a denim romper or jumpsuit, which she wore halfway unzipped, while Jenner looked elegant in an all-black ensemble.