Aussie Model Casey Costelloe Sizzles On The Beach In A Tiny Crocheted Bikini

Casey Costelloe lit up her Instagram on Wednesday with another gorgeous photo that has proved hard to ignore.

The image was snapped on a beautiful beach in Sydney, Australia, according to the post’s geotag, and saw the blond bombshell stretching across the soft sand. She angled her body toward the camera and propped herself up on her elbow while cupping part of her chest in a sultry and seductive fashion. She ran her other hand through the top of her hair and tilted her head up toward the warm sun, which spilled over her to illuminate her figure while providing a gorgeous golden hue to the image.

As with many of the Aussie model’s recent social media appearances, her post today saw her clad in a sexy swimwear that left very little to the imagination. She had slipped into a tiny, burnt orange crocheted bikini from Andi Bagus for the oceanside photoshoot, one that perfectly suited her petite frame. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin string straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its triangle cups boasted an intricate, crocheted pattern and appeared almost too-small for her voluptuous chest, leaving an ample amount of both cleavage and underboob well on display.

Casey’s matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well, in part due to their high-cut design that showed off her lean legs and curvy hips. The number also featured a low-rise waistband that tied on either side of her hips in dainty bows, drawing attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Casey accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, and wore her platinum tresses down in beachy waves that cascaded behind her back. She also appeared to have highlighted her striking facial features with a minimal application of makeup. The glam seemed to include a nude lipstick, dusting of highlighter, and mascara.

Fans were quick to shower the sizzling new addition to the model’s Instagram feed with love. It has amassed over 3,400 likes after just three hours of going live, as well as an additional 139 comments.

“Wow!!! You look beautiful!” one person wrote.

“Phenomenal,” quipped another fan.

“One word: Breathtaking. Thank you,” a third follower remarked.

“Gorgeous and nicely tanned,” added a fourth admirer.

Casey seems to have been spending a lot of time in a bikini lately. On Monday, the star enjoyed another day on the beach, where she flaunted her insane physique in an itty-bitty black two-piece. That look has earned considerable praise as well, including over 8,500 likes and 273 comments.