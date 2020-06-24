Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Stunning Curves In A Tight Summer Dress

Fitness model Katelyn Runck let the sunshine pour over her sculpted body in a recent Instagram post. In the series of photos and a quick video clip, she spilled out of a body-hugging tan dress as she teased the camera with her sultry gaze and impressive physique.

Katelyn’s location was not geo-tagged, but she posed in a sun-kissed meadow that highlighted her tanned complexion. Her earthy-colored ensemble was complemented by the golden backdrop of straw-colored brush.

She sported a dress from Liphop, a Korean designer, as credited in her post. The garment was a caramel color, with teeny spaghetti straps that left her chiseled shoulders exposed. It fell about three-quarters down her shapely calves, but every inch of soft cotton fabric clung to her slim figure. A row of small white buttons began at her ample cleavage and trailed all the way down the front of the dress.

She wasn’t wearing any visible jewelry – instead, the athlete let her natural beauty be the perfect accessory.

In the first photo, Katelyn gazed intensely at the camera with a small smile tickling her lips. Her lustrous chestnut mane was swept to one side and framed the right side of her face, almost covering one eye. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup. Her lips were nude, making her smoldering eyes and perfectly sculpted brows the star of the show.

Her left arm was bent and her fingers grazed the top of the outfit, landing on the first few buttons. The other arm hung casually at her side. Her right elbow rested against her cocked hip, which emphasized Katelyn’s tiny waistline.

The next photo in the series captured Katelyn facing to one side, with both arms overhead, and her hands swept her long hair off the back of her neck and into a loose mane that cascaded behind her. She stared off-camera with lips that were slightly parted. One leg was placed slightly ahead of the other, focusing attention on her perfectly toned behind.

A short video clip rounded out the post. The accomplished model used the warm glow of natural light and a slight breeze that blew through her hair and struck every pose with style and grace.

Katelyn knows how to work the camera.

She also knows how to work her audience. Of her 2.1 million Instagram followers, 10,250 fans liked the post in just the first hour it was up.

Most of the comments were short and sweet, “Beautiful!” and “You’re stunning!”

One follower called Katelyn “the perfect woman.”

Another admirer named her a “Goddess wandering in Nature.”

She’s definitely been wandering in nature lately. The Inquistr reported just a few days ago that Katelyn was seen frolicking at the beach.