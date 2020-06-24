Bella Araujo Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy, Cut-Out Dress

Internet sensation Bella Araujo wowed fans around the world on social media after she shared a revealing image of herself on Tuesday, June 23. She posted the new content for her 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly became a hit.

The 29-year-old from Brazil was photographed outdoors as she basked in the sun, while standing in front of a large wall. Bella took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing with her hips propped out and her left hand up to her eyes, likely to block the sun’s rays. She also exuded a sultry vibe as she pouted and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair, which featured an ombre dye-job and dark roots, was pulled back, with some strands falling down around her face.

Bella also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup for the image — a move that elevated her look to a more glamorous level. The application looked to include a foundation, peach blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, a bold eyeliner, mascara, a pink lipstick.

Still, it was her famous and killer curves that easily stood out in the photo, as she flaunted them with a revealing ensemble.

Bella opted for a black dress that featured long sleeves. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was designed with high slits on its sides, displaying the model’s toned legs, curvaceous hips, and pert derriere. The slits also showed off Bella’s underwear underneath. Furthermore, the garment was designed with a plunging neckline in the front that showed off an ample amount of her cleavage.

Bella finished the look off with a pair of open-toed, black, stiletto heels and a chunky bracelet.

She revealed in the post that the photo was taken in Manaus, Brazil, her hometown.

The sizzling image was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and approval from her fans, amassing more than 66,000 likes since going live late Tuesday night. An additional 1,100 followers also took to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments on her figure, good looks, and bold outfit.

“How beautiful,” one user wrote, in Portuguese.

“Lovely princess,” a second fan added.

“So amazing,” a third admirer asserted.

“Perfect,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Bella has showcased her enviable figure on social media with a number of revealing snapshots, especially as of late. On June 21, she sent her fans into a frenzy after she rocked just a tiny top and a thong that displayed her famous curves, per The Inquisitr.