Kelly Gale Rocks String Bikini While Enjoying A Sunset In Bali

Victoria’s Secret angel Kelly Gale looked sensational while she enjoyed a gorgeous sunset in her latest Instagram update. She shared a series of snapshots from a trip she took to Bali last year that featured her looking smoking hot in a string bikini.

The model’s update consisted of four pictures that captured her standing on a lush hillside while the ocean reflected a bright orange and yellow sunset. She indicated that the snaps were taken in March 2019.

While the scenery was amazing, Kelly was the focal point in the photos. Most of them captured her from the side as she took in the view. Her bikini was a pale pink color. The top featured classic triangle-shaped cups, and the bottoms were cheeky.

Kelly’s styled her hair with a deep side part and down in loose waves. As far as makeup, she appeared to be wearing a light coat of mascara, blush on her cheeks, and a rose shade of lipstick. She accessorized her look with a pair of sparkly, stud earrings.

The first snapshot saw the beauty from a slight rear view. The image was cropped at the middle of her thighs, so it gave her followers a nice look at her pert derrière. The snap also showed off her shapely shoulders and back. Kelly looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a pouty look with her lips parted.

The remaining pictures saw Kelly from a side angle. One captured her from the waist up as she looked out at the ocean. It showed off her flat abs and gave her fans a peek at side boob. Another image saw the model from a close angle, showing off her pretty face. Yet another picture saw her running one hand through her hair as she gazed at the camera.

Dozens of Kelly’s followers took to the comments section to rave over the scenery.

“Stunning pics you look amazing,” one admirer wrote.

“You make other models look average in comparison,” commented a second fan.

“You might be the finest woman on planet earth,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“The most beautiful girl in the whole galaxy,” a fourth fan echoed.

Kelly certainly has a body worthy of envy, and she knows how to work the camera. Judging from her Instagram page, she likes to flaunt her figure in skimpy bathing suits of all colors and styles. Not too long ago, she shared a selfie that featured her rocking an orange bikini.