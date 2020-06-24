Kara Del Toro Rocks Sheer White Button-Up & Burnt Orange Bikini Bottoms

Kara Del Toro looked picture-perfect in the latest update that was added to her Instagram feed. The model added the hot new post on June 23 and it consisted of three photos that saw her in a pair of bikini bottoms and a button-up top. The NSFW images can be viewed here.

The first photo in the set captured the model at the beach. Kara was surrounded by wood at her back and sides. She sat in the sand, and behind her were some brush and yellow flowers. Kara spread her knees and planted both of her feet in the sand. She held her arms together under her bust and appeared to be playing with the buttons on her top.

She stunned in beachy attire, which included a white button-up blouse. The garment was oversized on her slim frame and had long, baggy sleeves that covered a portion of her hands. Kara went braless underneath the garment and exposed plenty of cleavage for the camera. The model wore the majority of the shirt unbuttoned and also teased a glimpse of her trim abs. On her lower half, she sported a pair of burnt orange bikini bottoms that allowed her to show off her enviable legs. She painted her toenails white to match the color of her top.

The second image in the set captured Kara at a closer angle. She was posed in the same spot and wore a massive smile on her face. The sexy pose still flaunted her tanned skin, and she playfully held each side of the top in her hands. The third photo took a more serious tone and saw Kara gazing into the camera with a sultry stare. Her sleeves fell onto her arms and offered a view of her bronze shoulders.

The model styled her long, brunette tresses with a few loose, beachy waves, and her hair spilled over her chest and back. Kara added a few gold necklaces to her collar and appeared to be wearing little makeup. In the caption, she told her fans that she couldn’t decide on a shot.

The photo has garnered plenty of attention so fa and has amassed over 43,000 likes, and over 462 Instagrammers left comments on the shot. Some raved over Kara’s fit figure while countless others let her know what photo they liked best.

“Awesome beautiful gorgeous and lovely style you,” one follower gushed.

“You look great in all of them,” a second fan added alongside a trio of flames.

“Blimey! very beautiful, I really like it!!!!))))” one more wrote.