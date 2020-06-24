Jimmy Fallon And His Wife Nancy Open Up About Their Marriage

Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy say having similar values and a sense of humor has kept their marriage strong.

During the latest edition of Ask The Fallons, late night host Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy opened about their marriage and how they have kept it so strong throughout the years. The pair acknowledged that things like similar values and a sense of humor have helped keep them close and on the same page, according to Today.

Jimmy and Nancy have been married for 12 years and share two children together, 5 year old Frances and 6 year old Winnie. Nancy acknowledged that love is not always about all the elusive romantic things seen in movies, but rather about sharing life with someone who wants the same things.

“But it’s very true, and so you really want to pick someone who you don’t have to like every single thing the same, but you kind of have to have the same values in a way. What makes you both laugh is fun because then you laugh together at the same stuff,” she said.

They also revealed that they were very candid with one another while dating about their opinions regarding different issues as well as their likes and dislikes. They recommended this to other couples, noting that dating is the time to figure out these things in order to prevent surprises in the future.

The example Nancy gave was if someone said they loved mayonnaise only because they knew their significant other liked it. They would be doing themselves a disservice if they truly hated it. Jimmy, with a look of disgust on his face, joked that he would have eaten mayonnaise to appease Nancy while they were dating.

The pair went on to discuss why they feel it is important to truly get to know the other person before getting married. Nancy emphasized that it is also important that neither party is overly reliant on the other.

“Just really have your list of things that really you can’t tolerate or must tolerate and make sure they just line up enough that they’re not opposing the other person. And I think keep your sense of humor. And I think keep some independence.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jimmy’s late night show has been quite a bit different in recent months. Not only has he been filming from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but he has been discussing heavier topics such as racial injustice. Last month, he publicly apologized for wearing blackface during a Saturday Night Live skit back in 2000.