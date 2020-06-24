High Levels Of Arsenic Found In Whole Foods’ Bottled Water Brand

A series of tested conducted by Consumer Reports has found high levels of arsenic in Starkey Spring Water, a brand of water sold in both popular supermarket Whole Foods as well as its parent company Amazon.

According to The Guardian, the startling findings were the result of an investigation conducted by Consumer Reports to test dozens of bottled water brands. Starkey Spring Water, which has been sold in Whole Foods since 2015, was found to have “concerning” levels of the toxic metal, with at least three times the amount of arsenic as its competitors. The specific levels found in the brand ranged from 9.49 to 9.56 parts per billion (PPB).

Though current federal regulations have a current limit of 10 PPB for bottled water, Consumer Reports claimed that their scientists believe that the federally mandated limit is too high to protect the public from the damaging effects of the metal.

Furthermore, test results were even worse when Consumer Reports tested Starkey’s sparkling water back in 2019. Three of the samples clocked in results of ranging from 9.48 to 9.86 PPB, and a fourth flatly failed federal regulations with 10.1 PPB.

Not surprisingly, Starkey is currently facing two pending consumer lawsuits due to the high arsenic content in their sparkling water brand.

Though experts have claimed that drinking a bottle of Starkey water on rare occasions is not a cause for concern, they have emphasized that consistent doses of arsenic can have serious health consequences.

“Regular consumption of even small amounts of the heavy metal over extended periods increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and lower IQ scores in children, and poses other health issues as well,” claimed Dr James Dickerson, Consumer Reports’s chief scientific officer.

This is not the first time that Starkey Spring Water has been under fire for its safety standards. It had previously been recalled for exceeding federal limits.

Erik Olson, senior strategic director of health and food at the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy organization, has claimed that the findings are a good reminder that bottled water does not always mean cleaner water.

“I think the average consumer would be stunned to learn that they’re paying a lot of extra money for bottled water, thinking that it’s significantly safer than tap, and unknowingly getting potentially dangerous levels of arsenic,” Olson stated.

Though the recent data has resulted in negative press for Whole Foods, the supermarket had recently faced glowing headlines earlier this month.

Consumer Health & Safety Index recently published a list of supermarkets that had implemented the best safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic; as was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whole Foods received high marks for its hygienic standards.