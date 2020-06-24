Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Curves In Beige Strapless Bikini For Sexy Instagram Share

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in a new post on her Instagram account on Wednesday morning. In a series of images on her feed, the model rocked a beige strapless bikini as she posed on some rocks under the sun. Her swimwear ensemble did nothing but favors for her stunning curves and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Lauren sitting on a bed of gray rocks in front of a wall of green shrubs. In the corner of the images, a building could be seen, though it’s unclear exactly where Lauren was. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shone down on Lauren and highlighted her muscular body.

Lauren’s ensemble included a layered crochet bikini top that hugged her busty chest closely. The strapless top allowed the model’s ample cleavage to spill out at the center. The top cut off just below Lauren’s chest, putting her toned tummy on display.

Lauren paired the top with a U-shaped thong in a plain, slightly darker fabric. The front of the thong remained low on the babe’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Lauren’s pert derriere and long, lean legs looked better than ever.

Lauren finished off the outfit with a cropped white jacket, which was left open to show off her look. She also sported a silver necklace and a pair of dainty hoop earrings. As for her glam, the babe appeared to be wearing some bronzer, highlighter, black cat eyeliner, and a nude lipstick. Lauren’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

In the first image, Lauren sat on the edge of the rocks with her back arched in a way that showed off her figure. She twisted her torso to face the camera and parted her lips. The second shot showed Lauren leaning back on her elbows. She lifted one leg, emphasizing her thigh muscles. Lauren smiled brightly and looked to the sky.

The post received more than 10,000 likes and just over 200 comments in a few hours as fans expressed admiration for Lauren’s stunning body in the comments section.

“Love the photos girl beautiful as ever,” one fan said.

“I’m completely speechless how can someone be this perfect,” another user added with red hearts.

Lauren’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Earlier this week, she shared a Bang Energy promo video in which she rocked a colorful camouflage bikini, which her followers loved.