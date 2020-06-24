‘Southern Charm’ Star Austen Kroll Posts Pictures With Madison LeCroy, Sparking Rumors The Two Are Back On

Southern Charm star, Austen Kroll, posted three pictures from his recent birthday celebrations on Instagram Tuesday. Austen’s birthday was June 16.

The pictures, from two separate occasions, included several friends. One photo was of the star and his younger sister, Katie Kroll. Two of the photographs included his ex-girlfriend and Southern Charm co-star, Madison LeCroy, and some fans took that to mean that the couple was back together.

Madison seemed cozy as she was seen right next to Austen in both pics. The two have had an on-again, off-again relationship for the past two years. The last photo of the couple on Instagram was posted on March 15 when they attended a wedding together. Madison and Austen’s tumultuous relationship was often showcased on the southern reality show, and the couple’s co-stars were often frustrated by the ups and downs of the relationship.

Austen’s close friend, Shep Rose, famously denounced the couple’s relationship. The disdain went so deep, many wondered if Shep had feelings for Madison. This notion Shep denied.

Austen’s fans were quick to respond to the post. In a short time, the images garnered over 22,000 likes from the reality star’s over 400,000 followers. Some commenters picked up on Madison’s appearance in the photos and speculated that the two were an item again.

“I’m so confused i thought you broke up again,” one commenter questioned.

“You’re still with Madison,” asked another.

Fans weren’t too happy that the couple was seemingly back together. A few followers wrote that they would be unfollowing Austen due to the news. Others shared their distaste for the southern hairdresser.

“Ugh you can do so much better than her,” wrote a fan.

As for the reason that the couple was back together, a fan speculated it was because you “can’t tame crazy.”

As The Inquisitr reported in March, Southern Charm is currently in its seventh season. The show, which usually begins production in the fall, had filming pushed back while the series searched for new cast members. Austen and Madison have not provided any confirmation that they will be rejoining the cast, and Bravo has not made any formal announcements. The matriarch of the show, Patricia Altschul teased some big changes to the show including new additions. Patricia claimed that there would be a “new look” for the upcoming season.

Southern Charm production was further delayed when the coronavirus forced a shutdown. The show had only started filming days earlier.