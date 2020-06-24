Iulia Valentina Sizzles In White Thong Bikini & Pink Cropped Hoodie

On June 23, Iulia Valentina stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post. In the sizzling triple update, the Romanian model rocked a cropped hoodie and a pair of barely-there bikini bottoms.

Iulia didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she was outdoors for the sultry photo shoot, dressed in her scanty ensemble. In the first snap, she shamelessly posed on the road with her backside facing the camera. Her legs were apart, and her left heel was slightly raised. She showcased her pert derriere and angled her body to face the photographer. However, her eyes were closed when the picture was taken. She raised her right arm to her head, holding the hood of her jacket in place.

In the second photo, she moved closer to the camera and showed the front side of her outfit. She stood sideways, looking down and raised both her arms to her back. Her background showed a gate covered in vines. The third picture showed a candid shot of the model walking on the concrete road.

In the update, Iulia wore a pink cropped hoodie. It had a tight fit that covered up her assets and left her midsection on display. She paired the sweater with a white thong bikini. The swimwear boasted a pretty low-cut waistline with a tiny piece of fabric covering her privates. The backside exposed her pert booty, and the strings that acted as a waistband clung to her curvy hips. Her top and bottoms were both from her own company, Glitz Fashion Official. She completed her look by wearing a pair of Converse sneakers.

Iulia left her long, honey-blond locks down and unstyled, letting her natural curls show. She appeared to have sported a full face of makeup. The application seemed to include defined eyebrows, faux lashes, subtle eyeshadow, and some lipstick.

In the caption, she asked her followers which of the three pics they liked best. She also tagged Glitz Fashion Official’s Instagram page in both the post and the picture.

Iulia’s avid admirers loved the new upload. In less than a day of being published on the popular social media platform, the share gained more than 68,100 likes and over 1,100 comments. Fans and fellow influencers took to the comments section to shower her with adoring messages where many raved about her enviable curves, especially her perky posterior.

“I get excited every time you post! For me, you are one of the sweetest and sexiest women on the planet,” one of her followers wrote.

“I love all the pics! So sexy!!” gushed another admirer.