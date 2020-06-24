Dasha Mart Shows Off Peachy Booty & Long Legs In A Semi-Sheer Thong Swimsuit

Russian beauty Dasha Mart thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a bootylicious double update on Wednesday, showing off her peachy posterior and killer physique in a revealing thong swimsuit. The knitted number clung to her hourglass figure, teasing her voluptuous assets through the semi-sheer fabric. Dasha showcased the hot look while straddling a chair, as well as from a standing pose, each time turning her side to the camera. In her caption, she asked fans which of the two snaps was their favorite, reeling in a lot gushing comments from her admirers.

“Both are equally beautiful! You are absolutely stunning!!” replied one Instagram user, leaving a string of flattering emoji for the sizzling blonde.

“You look amazing,” read a second message, trailed by a long string of fire emoji.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” wrote a third follower, who also made generous use of emoji in their comment.

Dasha let herself be photographed in a dark-toned interior for the first picture. A geotag identified the location of the snap as Miami, Florida. While she didn’t give too many details about where she was, she appeared to be in the comfort of her own home. The slightly blurred background showed a glimpse of what looked like a modern kitchen, which was decorated with chocolate-brown furnishings sporting white counter tops. Imaged in the foreground, the model was sitting backwards on a sleek brown chair, which almost appeared glossy under the camera flash. Dasha gave off sultry vibes as she leaned forwards on the chair and arched her back, sticking out her curvy rear end for the camera. She gazed over her shoulder with a beaming smile, showing off her white pearly teeth.

While her shapely chest was not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, the Playboy hottie still managed to offer fans a peek at her buxom curves. The skintight swimsuit did a fantastic job at highlighting not only her perky bust but her trim waistline as well. The racerback design bared her shoulder plate and was sufficiently deep-cut on the sides to flash a tantalizing glimpse of her bosom. At the same time, the outfit showed off her long, lean legs, exposing her gorgeous hip and thigh tattoo thanks to its incredible high cut. The white bathing suit was adorned with thick red-and-blue stripes that complemented her fair skin, emphasizing her glowing tan.

The bombshell opted for a well-lit backdrop for the second snap, flaunting her insane body and endless pins as she hopped up on a window sill. Just like before, she was snapped from the profile, giving fans a double view of her sculpted figure by posing with her back against a large mirror. She spread her legs and got up on her tip toes, relying on her reflection to put her pert derrière on full display. She placed one hand on the window and tipped her head, parting her lips in a provocative way.

Dasha was all dolled-up for the shoot, rocking bold dark eyeshadow and voluminous lashes. Her glam look also appeared to include highlighted cheeks and thick eyebrows, as well as a natural-looking shade on her full lips. The Bang Energy elite model gave a shout out to her makeup artist in the caption, in addition to tagging the photographer. Her hairstyle was also on point, as the gorgeous blonde showed off her long, golden tresses perfectly coiffed in well-defined curls that tumbled down her back. The effort didn’t go unnoticed by her fans, who complimented her wavy hair and elegant makeup.

Fellow models also flocked to the comments section to praise Dasha for the sexy look.

“Wooow,” chimed in Bang Energy babe Nina Serebrova, adding a fire emoji.

Florida cutie Alexa Collins commented three cat heart-eyes emoji.

As of this writing, the photos have been live for a little over two hours and have already amassed more than 12,800 likes and 260-plus comments.