Lisa Lanceford Shows Off Enviable Figure For No-Equipment Legs Workout

Fitness model Lisa Lanceford posted a new workout video for her 2.1 million Instagram followers that featured a no-equipment leg circuit.

The fitness trainer wore a white sports bra and bright-blue leggings for the workout. The top featured spaghetti straps and a scooped neckline, leaving plenty of skin along Lisa’s upper body exposed, including her sculpted shoulders and arms. The leggings included a thick waistband that rose high on her belly and a tight-fitting material that contoured to her shapely backside and the curves of her legs. A small strip of toned tummy could be seen in the gap between the bra and leggings.

Lisa completed the outfit with a pair of dark-gray Adidas sneakers and a black exercise watch. She pulled her long, dark-brown tresses back into a bun that sat at the nape of her neck and also appeared to have made up her face with a touch of eye makeup, blush, and lip gloss.

The model carried out the workout in an indoor space that featured a green potted plant and a white radiator in the background. She spread a pink exercise mat on the white tiled floor to provide a cushioned area to perform the exercises. The workout consisted of seven exercises completed one after the other.

The first exercise in the circuit was the squat hold, which Lisa specified should be held from between 30 seconds to one minute and repeated 10 times. The second exercise was the static lunge, performed 12 times on each leg. Lisa moved into squat get-ups next, lowering her body into a squat and then kneeling on the ground one leg at a time before lifting her body back up to repeat the movement.

Reverse lunges came after squat get-ups, which were followed by squat pulses. Lisa kept her body low and her muscles tense for the pulses. The final two exercises in the routine were frog squats and jumping lunges, the latter providing a bit of a heart-rate boost to keep her blood pumping.

In the caption of the workout, Lisa told her followers that the leg workout was from her fitness app, Strong and Sxy. She directed them to the app to find similar workouts. The post earned a couple thousand likes and a few dozen comments from adoring fans within the first hour.

“Yeasss love this and love youuuu Lisa!!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section, adding a couple heart-eyed and fire emoji for emphasis.

“Can’t wait to try this,” another follower commented.