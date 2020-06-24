Hilde Osland Is A ‘Super Babe’ In Crop Top & Ripped Jeans

Hilde Osland was a “super babe” in her latest Instagram update. The Norwegian-born model took to the photo-sharing app to flaunt her fabulous figure in a crop top and a pair of ripped jeans.

Hilde’s post consisted of five photos that saw her sitting on a wooden bench. The geotag for the post indicated the she was at Mosman Park in Australia. The bench, as well as the fence behind her, was painted a peach color, which happened to match some of the colors in her outfit.

The popular influencer’s top had a pink and blue tie-dye pattern on it. The form-fitting number was sleeveless and cut off at her ribs. It also had the words “super babe” written in cursive across the front. She teamed the top with a pair of faded, ripped jeans. She also sported a pair of white trainers. She completed her look with a salmon-colored baseball cap, which she wore backwards on her head.

Hilde styled her hair in two braids that fell over her shoulders. As far as makeup, the beauty appeared to have framed her bright blue eyes with smoky eye shadow, thick eyelashes, and eyeliner. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a coral shade on her lips. She accessorized her casual look with pair of gold hoop earrings.

Hilde faced the camera for the pictures. The first snap captured her sitting with one hand on her thigh while her other hand played with her hair. She smiled while flashing her flat abs and toned arms.

The remaining shots saw Hilde in different poses. Two pictures were close-ups of her pretty face. Another image saw her sitting on the bench which her legs crossed, flaunting her curves. Yet another snapshot pictured all of Hilde’s body.

In the caption, Hilde joked that she was blending in. She also mentioned her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

Many of her followers approved of the look, and some took a moment to tell her that they thought her top was perfect for her.

“Super Babe is an understatement” gushed one admirer.

“Not all heroes wear capes … Super Babe is the perfect name for you, I’m going to start drafting a screenplay,” joked a second Instagram user.

“Your t-shirt says it all,” a third fan wrote.

“Totally stunning and gorgeous. Beautiful eyes,” commented a fourth follower.

