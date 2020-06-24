Kayla Itsines Wears Pink Sports Bra & White Shorts For At-Home Workout

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, June 24, to post a new video showing her 12.5 million followers several alternative equipment options for at-home workouts.

For the post, Kayla wore a hot pink sports bra that left much of her upper body exposed, including her toned arms, shoulders, and upper back. A gap between the bra and shorts showed off her toned midsection. On her lower half, Kayla wore a pair of white, slightly baggy gym shorts that included a thick elastic waistband and rose to just below her navel. The shorts ended at the tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her lean legs on display.

The Australian native chose a pair of white sneakers for footwear and accessorized with a silver exercise watch. Her dark brunette tresses were pulled up into a high ponytail that trailed down her back while she performed the moves. Kayla also appeared to have added a touch of black mascara and lip gloss.

The demonstration took place in an indoor living space that featured a gray carpet, potted plant, and a wicker chair with an end table. Kayla performed the workout on a pink exercise mat placed on the carpet, completing a total of three exercises. In each one, Kayla demonstrated the move with normal gym equipment and then again with improvised equipment that trainees can find lying around the house.

The first exercise in the demonstration was the squat and press. In the first take, Kayla used a set of dumbbells to carry out the move, while in the second she substituted two weighted milk cartons for the dumbbells. The second exercise was the knee-up, first performed using a white chair, and then performed without the chair. In the modified version of the knee-up, Kayla compensated by incorporating a reverse lunge into the move.

The final exercise was jumping rope. For those who may not have access to a jump rope, Kayla demonstrated jumping jacks as an alternative.

In the caption of the post, Kayla sympathized with her followers who may not have access to equipment at home, writing that she understands how frustrating and demotivating this can be. She encouraged them to look around their house for potential items they can substitute for equipment, adding that she often uses milk bottles, detergent bottles, and even a backpack full of books.

