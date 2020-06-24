WWE News: NXT Champion Gives His #SpeakingOut Story Of Being Assaulted – ‘Anyone Can Be A Victim’

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee decided to share his own #SpeakingOut story to let those in WWE and other wrestling promotions know they aren’t alone. Many have shared past tales of sexual assault, abuse, or misconduct brought against them in the professional wrestling community.

Lee is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs more than 300 pounds. Many may think no one could take advantage of him in any way, but his story tells a different tale. In a heartfelt tweet sent out on Tuesday night, Lee shared his #SpeakingOut story from a few years ago.

The NXT superstar immediately states he’s not looking to call anyone out or to cause harm. He isn’t even angry about the situation, but he wanted to get his story out there to let people they aren’t going through this without company.

He stated that his memory of that night is hazy, but it comes from the possibility that he was drugged. Lee said he was at a bar in Dallas, and a woman bought him a drink. He continued to say that things became “extremely fuzzy.” The next thing he knew, he woke up “naked in a hotel room.”

Not out of spite.

Not because I want to cause anyone harm.

Not out of hate or anger.

I simply want you to know… #YouAreNotAlone

.

I am #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/PKq2oxgIVD — Hopeful Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 23, 2020

Lee informed the woman he was talking to at the bar that he was in a relationship, and that nothing more would happen between them. She continued to pursue him throughout the night, which led to her possibly slipping something in his drink.

After waking up confused and in a panic, Lee noticed that he still had his wallet, phone, and other essentials. The person he was speaking with at the bar had no intention of robbing him, but he knows that something still ended up taking place.

To this very day, Lee says he doesn’t know what happened on that particular night, and he’s “tried to forget about it ever since.” He shared this story to let everyone know that “anyone can be a victim,” which is why it is so rare for him to drink alcohol.

Over the last couple of weeks, many have spoken out against wrestling personalities. WWE has already released NXT superstar Jack Gallagher over allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him. Forbes reported that Impact Wrestling revealed both Joey Ryan and Dave Crist over #SpeakingOut claims against them.

Keith Lee is only one of many who has shared a terrifying story from their past. The more who come forward publicly, the more who are finding the courage to tell their stories as well.