Madi Teeuws Sizzles A Tiny String Bikini And Bucket Hat: ‘Buck It! I’m Going To Texas’

Social media star Madi Teeuws stunned her 537,000 million Instagram followers after posting a mega-picture update where she wore the tiniest of string bikinis in honor of an upcoming trip to Texas.

The bikini set was a light pastel blue, and the color was not only the perfect shade for the beginning of the summer, but also beautifully complemented Teeuws’s blond hair and sun-kissed skin. A trendy white floral pattern decorated the bikini, adding some sweetness to the otherwise sultry set.

The cut of the bikini top was a classic triangle shape, with a plunging neckline that showed off much of the model’s décolletage. It was a string style, with thin straps that tied around her neck to form a halter design. The fabric of the garment was ruched, adding yet another fashionable aspect to the ensemble.

Teeuws’s bikini bottoms matched the top, with strings that tied just above her hips. The cut expertly accentuated the model’s enviable hourglass figure.

The former Deal or No Deal model kept the rest of her look simple, opting for no accessories so that focus remained on her killer figure. Her hair was styled straight and sleek, and she appeared only to wear the slightest bit of makeup so that she had a natural and fresh-faced feel.

The final touch to the outfit was a white bucket hat that Teeuws tugged at throughout the six pictures in her mega-update.

It appeared that Teeuws might have worn the bucket hat as a play on words, as she wrote “buck it” to begin her caption about heading to Texas. Teeuws added her sadness that the forecast for the Lone Star state looked to be filled with thunderstorms; however, she concluded on a positive note, noting that the weather was prone to frequent changes and there might be some sun yet.

Fans of the blond beauty loved the pictures, and awarded the post over 27,000 likes and around 400 glowing comments.

“Hottie in the hat,” one awestruck fan raved, further emphasizing the sentiment with both a red heart and fire symbol.

“Absolutely beautiful and simply perfect!” gushed a second, along with a plethora of emoji including both the drooling face and the heart-eye face emoji.

“You’d look gorgeous wearing an actual bucket!” wrote a third, adding a red rose symbol.

“That smile,” concluded a fourth, along with the 100 percent emoji.

