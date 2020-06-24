Alexa Collins Is ‘4th Of July Ready’ In Skimpy, Cleavage-Baring Red Bikini

Alexa Collins showed fans that she’s ready for the upcoming 4th of July holiday in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday morning. The model shared a series of images on her feed in which she sported a red Lady Lux Swimwear bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves as she posed by the pool.

The photos showed Alexa sitting on the corner of an in-ground pool with her feet in the water. She leaned back against a square stone planter filled with purple bushes and a tree. A shack could be seen offering shade in the background. While Alexa’s location did keep her partially shaded, sunlight still washed over the babe and caused her tan skin to glisten. She looked ready to lounge by the pool all day in her ensemble.

Alexa’s bikini featured red triangle-shaped cups connected to silver hoops and red strings on her shoulders. The low-cut neckline of the top did little to contain Alexa’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, the bikini did not appear to fit entirely, so a fair amount of underboob was exposed.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was also on display between her top and a pair of matching bottoms. The front of the bikini remained below the model’s belly button to flaunt her abs, while the sides tied at her hips and drew attention to her curves. Her long, lean legs were perfectly framed in the tiny bikini.

Alexa finished off her outfit with an American flag bandana wrapped as a headband around her long, straight blond locks. She also appeared to be sporting a subtle makeup look, including what appeared to be blush, highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her lips.

In the first photo, Alexa leaned back against the planter and angled her torso slightly in a way that showed off her hourglass shape. She rested her hands at her sides and stared at the camera. The second photo showed the model leaning sitting on her hip as she lifted one pin slightly and played with her hair.

Finally, the third and fourth images showed Alexa sitting forward and arching her back. She placed her hands on her knees and squeezed her arms against her chest, smiling and pouting between the two shots.

Alexa’s post garnered more than 10,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“Gosh are you perfect in every way,” another user added.

Alexa always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post this week, she posed in a tiny crop top with a bottle of CBD oil, which her followers loved.