Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Pic Of Mom Esther & Fans Are Stunned By Her Resemblance To Granddaughter Lola

The post was in honor of her mom's birthday.

Kelly Ripa shared a throwback photo of her mother, Esther, and her grandparents as a way to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Fans appeared stunned at just how much Kelly’s 19-year-old daughter, Lola, resembles her grandmother. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star posted the photo to honor her stunning mother, showing off Esther’s style sense in the image taken alongside her mother’s parents, whom Kelly lovingly called gram and pop pop in the caption.

Kelly did not indicate where the photo was taken, but it was likely at a formal event such as a wedding or a special dinner as indicated by the fancy table decor, the well-dressed waiter standing behind the family, and the clothing the clan wore.

Esther was stunning in the undated photo. She wore her auburn hair in an updo that swept over one side of her forehead and was fashioned into a twist at the crown of her head. Esther appeared to be very tanned, based on the reddish-golden hue of her skin. She appeared to wear little makeup in the image. She wore a stunning black gown that had a shimmer to it. Her parents were also dressed to impress as they sat to Esther’s left and smiled for the camera.

In the caption, Kelly said that she would not acknowledge her mother’s age. Rather, Kelly chose to acknowledge her years of wisdom via a quick quip. She then shared her love for her mother and hoped she would have a wonderful day celebrating.

Kelly’s pal, television actress Faith Ford, noted that she saw a resemblance between Esther and Lola via this particular photo. Other fans of the television personality also saw the striking similarities between grandmother and granddaughter.

“She’s beautiful Lola looks so much like her,” said one follower.

“Lola is spitting image!” stated a second fan.

“Lola looks just like her in this picture. Happy birthday!!” remarked a third user.

“Oh my gosh, there’s a striking resemblance to your Lola! Gorgeous! Happy birthday to your mom!” said a fourth person.

This is not the first time Kelly has shared images of her lovely mother and fans have noticed a resemblance between grandmother and granddaughter. In other posts in which Kelly has shared images of her mom, fans have also commented on the facial similarities of the two women. Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos are also parents to two sons — Michael and Joaquin.