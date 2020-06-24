Lauren Simpson Wears Purple Sports Bra & Booty Shorts For Upper Body Workout At The Gym

Fitness model Lauren Simpson carried out an upper body workout at the gym that she filmed and posted to social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, June 24. The video featured the Australian model in a sports bra and booty shorts that flattered her chiseled figure and showed off plenty of skin.

Lauren’s purple outfit was from her personal activewear brand Ryderwear. The sports bra included thick shoulder straps that crossed over her upper back and left plenty of skin along her sculpted arms and shoulders on display. A gap between the bra and shorts showed off the fitness trainer’s toned abdomen. The booty shorts rose high on her hips and included a pinched design along the backside, drawing the eye to Lauren’s ample booty. The shorts ended at the tops of her thighs and exposed the length of her gym-honed legs.

For footwear Lauren went with a pair of black sneakers while accessorizing with a black watch. Her straight, platinum blond tresses were pulled back into a low ponytail while loose strands that normally frame her face were secured with a bobby pin. Lauren appeared to have made up her face with thick black mascara, eyeliner, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.

The upper body workout consisted of six exercises, each featured in an individual video clip. Lauren made use of a variety of gym equipment, including a pull-down cable, flat weights, dumbbells, and a pull-up bar. According to the geotag on the post, Lauren’s workout took place at Kingdom Gym.

The workout kicked off with DB presses, which required the use of a hefty set of dumbbells. Lauren performed a set of lateral raises next, using a second set of dumbbells. In the third video, Lauren was seen on the pull-up bar carrying out a set of wide stance pull-ups.

The fitness model followed the pull-ups with the cable straight bar pull-down machine then moved into DB bicep curls with the dumbbells. In the final exercise, Lauren demonstrated tricep OH plate extensions, using a flat weight.

In the caption, Lauren wrote out the exercises and added a seventh that was not filmed in the videos — the plank shoulder tap. She told her followers that it had been awhile since she posted an upper body workout but that it was important not to neglect it in order to build a bikini body.

The model’s latest workout earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first couple hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.