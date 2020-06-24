Madi Edwards Rocks Peek-A-Boo Top & Leather Pants In Vegas

Madi Edwards’ most recent Instagram share sent temperatures soaring. The photo was added to her feed last night and saw the model in a peek-a-boo top and leather pants.

The Aussie babe struck a pose in the middle of the frame. A geotag indicated that she was in Las Vegas, Nevada, though she did not share any details on her specific location. In her caption, she told fans that she went to Sin City and didn’t win anything. She stood in an unnamed casino with plenty of virtual gambling machines at her back. The oval-shaped ceiling was decorated with a massive chandelier in the middle, and tiny lights illuminated the area around it.

Madi leaned her booty against a stone railing and stared off into the distance with a pouty look. She tucked one hand under her ribcage, resting it behind the opposite elbow. Madi placed her hand against her cheek and pursed her lips for the camera. She opted for a sexy outfit that was very glitzy and gave off total Vegas vibes.

On her upper half, Madi sported a white top that appeared to be constructed of luxurious, velvety fabric. It had puffed shoulders and long sleeves that were loose on her slender arms. The garment had a high neck and it also had a sexy peek-a-boo feature that showed off her ample cleavage. She wore the top tucked into a pair of black leather pants. The bottoms had a thick waistband that accentuated Madi’s tiny frame.

The model did not appear to add any jewelry to her sexy ensemble, but she did sport a red purse with a chain shoulder strap. She styled her silky blond locks with a middle part and hair spilled over her shoulders.

Her trip to Vegas called for an expert application of glam that brought out all of her striking features. It looked like Madi focused a lot of attention on her eyes and wore defined brows and dark eyeliner. She appeared to brush her cheeks with blush and highlighter, and added a bright red color to her lips.

The post has been well-received by the model’s 689,000 fans. Over 8,000 Instagrammers double-tapped the image while an additional 67 left comments.

“No need to say much You have a perfect body Smile a little bit too You are a gorgeous woman I think the world will be more beautiful with you,” one follower raved.

“But you look fantastic,” a second fan added.

“Beautiful gorgeous,” one more user complimented with a flame and heart emoji.