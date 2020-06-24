Teresa Giudice Receives Heartfelt Gift From ‘RHONJ’ Co-Star Jennifer Aydin

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice, shared a photo of a heartfelt gift from her co-star, Jennifer Aydin, in her Instagram stories on Tuesday. The new cast member created a photo collage that honored Teresa’s late parents, Antonia and Giacinto Gorga.

Teresa showcased the present as she photographed it from her kitchen table. The large photo collage included almost 100 photos of Teresa and her parents during happy times.

The pictures, both old and new, included various Gorga family members. Included in the collage were photos of Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga, as well as Giacinto and Antonia’s many grandchildren. The couple had seven grandkids, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, Audriana, Antonia, Gino, and Joey. Many people both inside and outside of the family lovingly referred to Giacinto as “Nonno,” which is Italian for grandfather.

The pictures were all placed together in an ornate gold frame complete with a large white bow and single red rose. A card attached shared a sweet sentiment.

“The Family Lives On,” was printed in script on a serene blue and white background adorned with trees.

The gift seemed to mean a lot to Teresa.

“Thank you so much. I am speechless,” the Standing Strong author wrote.

Teresa tagged Jennifer in the story while including a heart and prayer hands emojis.

Jennifer responded to Teresa’s thank you in her Instagram stories. The star shared Teresa’s picture and added the reason behind the creative gift.

“So you may always remember the happy times,” Jennifer added.

Jennifer also shared a picture as she was creating the collage. The reality star added that she was aware that Teresa had “mass cards,” “flowers,” and “money” but wanted to do something to help console her friend.

Teresa has suffered some significant losses recently. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star lost both of her parents. Her mom, Antonia Gorga, passed away three years ago. Antonia had long struggled with rheumatoid arthritis and eventually passed away after a long bout with pneumonia. Teresa’s mom was only 66 years old when she died.

As The Inquisitr reported, Giacinto passed away in April. The elder Gorga had been in and out of the hospital for months, and Teresa was his primary caregiver. Giacinto moved in with Teresa after Antonia passed away and was a popular face on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The New Jersey man was 76 years old when he died.