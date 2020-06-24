Jessica Simpson Stuns In Makeup-Free Pic As She Poses In Tie-Dye Tee Weeks Before Her 40th Birthday

The mom of three looks half her age as she approaches her milestone birthday.

Jessica Simpson shared an all-natural photo to Instagram as she signed copies of her memoir Open Book, and fans thought she looked more like a teen than an almost-40-year-old woman.

In the new photo shared to her social media page, Jessica wore a v-neck tie-dye T-shirt and matching pants as she posed amid a stack of copies of her tell-all book. The mom of three was make-up free and showed off a new, shorter hairstyle as she gave a peace sign to her fans during the marathon book-signing session.

After previously signing more than 14,000 copies of her book, Jessica noted in the caption to the post that she is back at it again, except this time at her “cozy” place at home.

In comments to the photo, fans raved about Jessica’s book, her adorable look, and how she continues to look so young.

“I can’t believe you’re almost 40! You look great!” one fan wrote.

“Luv your natural look,” another added.

“Your book is amazing, you’re amazing, and you still look 18 what is this sorcery???” a third fan asked Jessica.

“Such a great book, girl. And you look so young! Like 18 again!” another wrote.

Other fans commented on Jessica’s flattering new hairstyle that hit just below her shoulders, with many saying they prefer the slightly shorter ‘do on the blond beauty.

Jessica’s new photo comes just a few weeks before she will celebrate her 40th birthday on July 10.

Jessica has not yet revealed how she will spend her milestone birthday, but fans know she typically goes all out for her birthday celebrations. Last July 10, the singer and fashion designer posted a stunning snap to Instagram as she posed in a leopard-print two-piece swimsuit, jeweled sunglasses, and large gold hoop earrings while celebrating with friends at a pool party.

“39 is all mine!!!” Jessica captioned the glam shot of herself.

But one year later, Jessica looks younger than ever as she eyes her 40th birthday.

As for the secret to her youthful looks, in the past, Jessica has shared with fans some tips on how she manages to look half her age. The former Newlyweds star previously told PopSugar Beauty (via YouTube) that she is diligent with her skincare routine—especially when it comes to using eye cream.

“I’ve used eye cream since I got in the business, so I was about seventeen years old,” Jessica said in the interview. “I just like the way it makes me feel. And I don’t want crow’s feet.”