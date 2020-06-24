Kylie Jenner Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage While Clad In Semi-Sheer Gucci Bra

Kylie Jenner wowed fans with two new photos that were added to her Instagram feed late last night. The images captured the reality star in a semi-sheer black bra that left little to the imagination. The first racy snap can be seen here.

In the first shot that was shared for her 182 million fans, Jenner posed directly in the middle of the frame. The lipkit mogul did not add a geotag that shared her exact location, but she appeared to be in a bathroom. The walls were painted a cream color, and a white terrycloth towel hung on a silver rack behind Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed from above her navel and treated fans to a great view of her killer curves.

Jenner placed her left hand on what looked like someone’s shoulder and casually draped the opposite arm near her side. She tilted her head ever so slightly and had her lips parted. She selected one of her favorite colors for the look in a black bra. The garment was constructed of semi-sheer fabric that popped against her skin. It had small, triangular cups that were spaced far apart and showed off her ample bust.

Each of its cups was adorned with the Gucci logo in black rhinestone, which gave the bra an incredibly sexy vibe. The cups were surrounded by scalloped fabric, and its thin straps were tight on Jenner’s shoulders. Meanwhile, the garment also had a tan band that stretched across her ribs and also had the Gucci logo on it. A tease of her trim tummy was also on display in the image.

The second sexy shot can be seen here. In her caption, Jenner told fans that it was “too good had to do a double-take.” She posed in the same sizzling black bra, but that time, Jenner put both hands near her ears. The mother of one did not add any accessories to her skin-baring look, but she debuted a platinum-blond hairstyle. Jenner was also done up in her usual application of glam, which appeared to include defined brows, winged eyeliner, false lashes, blush, and lipliner and lipstick, likely from her collection.

The posts have already generated 10 million and 5 million likes, respectively, and thousands of comments.

“BLONDE QUEEN IS BACK,” one follower commented with a series of heart emoji.

“Love you blonde. Love you brunette. Love it all on you,” a second fan commented.

“You look so good!! like is it even normal for someone to look THAT good?” a third Instagram user quipped.