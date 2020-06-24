Abby Dowse Flashes Underboob & Killer Curves In Scandalous Underwear Selfie

Australian smokeshow Abby Dowse was sexy in black-and-white in today’s Instagram upload, sharing a scandalous selfie that put all of her killer curves on show. The sizzling blonde ditched her pants in favor of a skimpy black thong that flaunted her hips and thighs, rocking a matching crop top that showed off everything else. The 30-year-old model opted to go braless under the loose-fitting item, which cut off above the chest line, flashing quite a bit of underboob. Her taut midriff was also on display, as were her long, lean legs.

Abby snapped the photo in her bedroom mirror, framing the shot to capture her insane body in all of its splendor. She added a seductive touch with a pair of long black socks that reached up to her thighs, perfectly showcasing her chiseled pins. Two pairs of thick white stripes decorated the thigh bands, further drawing the eye towards her curves. The dual palette mirrored that of her top, which was from the popular brand, MissyEmpire, and was adorned with the label’s name written in elegant white cursive all across the front and sleeves.

The blond beauty accessorized with her signature white manicure, showing off her chic, short nails as she fanned her fingers over the phone case. She added some bling with a couple of gold rings, sporting matching hoop earrings that were barely noticeable amid her unruly waves. She wore her hair down and parted in the center, letting her long locks brush over her shoulder. Her glam was also on point, as she appeared to have highlighted her already beautiful features with dark eyeshadow and long lashes.

Abby called attention to the color scheme of her outfit with a string of white and black hearts in the caption. She tagged the online retailer that provided the hot look, reeling in a pair of fire emoji from MissyEmpire in the comments.

The selfie gave fans a peek into the model’s bedroom — a familiar sight for her devotees, who have had the chance to admire the stylish interior in many of her previous posts. The all-white décor beautifully complemented her attire, keeping the focus on her fit figure. A large bed took up most of the room, showcasing an abundance of pillows that softened the look of the textured bedding. A small nightstand could be seen on one side, right next to the massive windows that were covered with chiffon drapes. The forefront of the picture was occupied by a cozy chair and a round glass table, which was ornate with a white potted orchid.

As usual, followers went crazy over the smoking-hot look, showering the model with compliments in the comments.

“Crop tops and some underboob can never beat it,” wrote one person, adding a fire emoji. “Love the wavy hair,” continued the message, trailed by a pair of waves and heart-eyes.

“Holy legs. And orchids. See, my mind is not so single focused,” quipped a second fan.

“You look incredible [black heart emoji] so comfy,” read a third comment, which ended with a fire emoji.

“1800 posts and all of them absolutely perfect [raising-hands emoji] Genuinely appreciative of all the work and fire content,” gushed a fourth Instagram user, leaving a heart-eyes and fire emoji at the end of their post.

As of this writing, the selfie has been live for six hours and has already amassed more than 17,600 likes and 371 comments.