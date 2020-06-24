Tahlia Skaines Stuns In Crop Top & Jeans

Tahlia Skaines took to her Instagram account to post two new snaps. The Australian influencer published the photos on Wednesday, June 24, that captured her flaunting her assets and incredibly chiseled abs in a flirty crop top and jeans ensemble.

In the first picture, Tahlia was snapped outdoors in what looked like a parking area inside a building. Nothing interesting was seen in the background, but mostly concrete walls and floors. She posed by standing sideways with her left foot forward. She was holding a white handbag with her right hand, while her other hand grabbed the waistband of her bottoms, seemingly adjusting it.

The shot seemed like a candid photo, as she was not facing the camera. It is also important to note that despite her skimpy ensemble, she wore a bomber over it — which she partly took off.

The second image showed the model flaunting her toned backside to the camera. Standing with her right foot forward, she raised her right hand to the back of her head. The angle exposed the shape of her curvy behind, as well as her pants’ tiny cut-out, found just below her derriere. The pic also featured a glimpse of her sideboob.

Tahlia sizzled in a white crop top with a racerback design. It featured low-cut sides that showed a hint of her buxom curves. She was braless underneath the garment, but the lighting and angle helped censor her nipples from view. The garment’s cut left lots of skin exposed along her toned midsection, and admirers couldn’t help but gush over her taut tummy and rock-hard abs.

She paired the top with high-waisted light blue jeans. The waistband sat high on her slim waist, covering her belly button. As she was photographed from her upper legs, her shoes weren’t shown in the picture.

Tahlia had a few accessories on, such as a chain necklace and a pair of dangling earrings. Sticking to her signature look, she wore a full makeup application that consisted of a matte foundation, filled-in eyebrows, thick mascara, warm-toned eyeshadow, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about wearing sexy outfits during the Winter season in Australia. She also mentioned that her top was from Princess Polly Boutique and gave a discount code for her fans to use.

As of this writing, the update gained more than 5,000 likes and about 89 comments. The comments section was filled with gushing messages from her avid admirers.

“You are VERY stylish and pretty,” gushed an admirer.

“You are something else, honestly,” another fan commented.

“I love this fit on you. Stunning!” a third social media user wrote.