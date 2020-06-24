Katie Maloney Reacts As ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Tell Her To Make A Best Friend For Stassi Schroeder’s Baby

The Bravo star is put on the spot after she comments on her BFF's big baby news.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz responded to fans who suggested it’s time for her to have a baby with her husband Tom Schwartz. After her best friend Stassi Schroeder announced that she is expecting a baby girl with her fiance, Beau Clark, Katie reacted to fan comments about her own babymaking plans.

The fan commentary came after Katie posted a comment to Stassi’s baby announcement on Instagram. After the 33-year-old Vanderpump Rules veteran wrote that she “can’t wait” to meet Stassi’s little girl, a fan wrote to Katie, “I think Stassi’s baby girl is going to need a best friend to play with.”

Katie replied to the commenter with, “Definitely!”

“Are u next Katie please? You’re gonna make the cutest little babe!” another fan wrote.

But others weren’t so nice. Several social media commenters asked Katie, “Still no baby for u?” and others brought up Katie and her husband Tom’s sex life—or lack thereof.

“Girl I know you guys never have sex but it’s time to get busy,” one follower wrote to Katie.

“They just need to do it already! No sex no baby,” another added.

Several f Katie’s fans blasted the commenters for their inappropriate remarks to the Vanderpump Rules beauty.

Of course, Katie and Tom have talked about their sex life in the past on Vanderpump Rules. Last season, fans were shocked when the TomTom owner blurted out the couple’s bedroom business in front of everyone at a party.

“I’ve never been more turned off in my life,” Schwartz said of Katie. “That’s why I don’t have sex with her.”

But moments like that are offset by way more cute moments between the two Bubbas. Tom and Katie even recently got remarried three years after their original wedding due to a paperwork mixup. The two seem to be in it for the long haul, and babies are definitely in their plans.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last fall, Katie told a caller she and her husband are ready to become parents.

“I feel like 2020 is the year for baby Bubbas,” Katie said, per Bravo TV.

Schwartz has also said he is ready to be a father.

“I love kids,” Schwartz told E! News. “I consider my dogs kids but yeah, I’m ready for kids.”

There has even been talk that the couple would try to get pregnant at the same time as pals Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, but it looks like Stassi and Beau beat them all to the punch – unless there’s another baby announcement lurking for members of the Vanderpump Rules cast.