Bella Hadid And Hailey Baldwin Sizzle In Seriously Tiny Bikinis On A Yacht

The supermodel's skimpy bikinis left very little to the imagination.

It was all about seriously skimpy bikinis for Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin (also known by her married name of Hailey Bieber) this week as they soaked up the sun together on a boat. The two supermodels put their flawless bodies on display in the sunshine in a series of candid new paparazzi photos which showed the genetically blessed duo as they sailed around Sardinia, Italy, together on a luxury yacht.

The snaps, which can be seen via Just Jared, showed the long time friends in two very skimpy two-pieces while they both flashed plenty of skin.

Hailey kept things bold in a tiny nude and black tiger-print bikini. Her revealing swimwear was made up of a crop-top style top that plunged pretty low at the chest and had two thin black strings on either shoulder to create a square neck look.

As for her bottoms, they also didn’t leave a lot to the imagination. She kept things coordinated in the same tiger print, which almost perfectly matched the color of her skin, and had only a tiny piece of material held together by two thin strings which were tied into bows and pulled up high on either side of her torso.

Photographs shot from behind showed that the skimpy bottoms were actually a thong that flashed her toned booty.

The model and social media influencer — who previously showed off her hot body in a red bikini during a sauna session — was photographed as she protected herself from the beating down sun by rubbing SPF into her skin. She had her blond hair pulled back into a bun and wore a pair of small hoop earrings.

As for Bella, after she recently wowed fans in a leopard-print bikini in a video posted to Instagram, she also proudly showed off all her obvious hard work at the gym.

Gigi Hadid’s younger sister sizzled in an equally tiny yellow and pink-print bikini which showed off her curves.

The tiny triangle top barely covered her chest. The two pieces of material were pushed together to reveal plenty of cleavage with thin pink strings tied around her back and neck.

The bottoms were in the same colorful print and had two strings over her hips. She pulled them up high to sit in line with her navel in order to hold up the small piece of material.

The Victoria’s Secret model had her dark hair up and wore a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes.

According to the site, despite many international flights being cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the two jetted to the sunny European island via private jet earlier in the day.