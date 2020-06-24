‘Dancing With The Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Shares Hilarious Way To Keep Cast Safe Upon Series Return

Fans chimed in with their own take on how the show could continue in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new Instagram post uploaded yesterday, Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron revealed one hilarious way to keep the cast of the long-running reality dance competition safe in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It involved a common product that all on-camera talent uses and tweaking it in a new way.

Tom posted an updated graphic image from ABC which revealed that a new season of Dancing with the Stars will be coming soon. It did not reveal what date the show would return for its 29th season, although the series generally makes its debut sometime in September.

In the caption of the share, the always ready with a quick quip host wondered if the spray tan equipment could pull double duty as body sanitizers. This led to a series of hilarious responses from past and present cast members as well as fans, who thought the idea to be spot-on.

Tom’s co-host Erin Andrews liked the idea as did former competitor Amy Purdy, the first double amputee contestant to ever appear on the show, who danced alongside Derek Hough during Season 18. Amy remarked that they could be called “self-tanning sanitizers.”

In the comments section, one fan asked the host if he had any idea when rehearsals would begin for the latest season due to coronavirus social distancing mandates constantly changing from state to state. Tom replied that he had no clue and that “coming soon” was the extent of his info as well.

Actress Amy Yasbeck remarked that she would craft her pal a “bubble boy” suit and asked for his measurements, “6 feet on all sides.”

“Can hardly wait. Curious how they’ll do it with this pandemic going on,” stated a follower.

“Dancing 6 ft. apart should be really fun to watch,” remarked a second Instagram user.

“I can’t wait to see the bedazzled facemasks,” quipped a third fan.

The show recently announced that they had invited former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe to compete during the upcoming season, five years after her season originally aired. She received the surprise invitation during the special The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! from series host Chris Harrison.

During Season 28, former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown won the mirrorball trophy on Season 28 of the competition alongside professional partner Alan Bersten. No other stars have yet been formally introduced or leaked as competitors for the upcoming season of the series.