Jim Edmonds Praises New Relationship While Calling Marriage To Meghan King ‘Loveless’ & ‘Abusive’

Jim Edmonds took to Instagram on Tuesday to praise his new girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor. The former MLB player thanked the young woman for making him “a better person and father” while calling his previous relationship “loveless” and “abusive.”

In the heartfelt post complete with four pictures, Jim shared that he was grateful that his new girlfriend came into his life and remarked on how good her presence has been for him. The former St. Louis Cardinal player went so far as to write that he wouldn’t even be here had it not been for Kortnie.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim and Kortnie have been linked since January. The two are reportedly “in love” and have been quarantining together at Jim’s Missouri home. This new relationship came just months after Jim filed documents to end his marriage to Meghan King Edmonds. The two were married for almost five years and share four kids.

Jim was appreciative that Kortnie took a chance on a weekend trip to Mexico. The former baseball player admitted that the fact the young realtor went on the trip with him changed his life.

This Cabo San Lucas trip was how Meghan found out about her ex’s new relationship. The former The Real Housewives of Orange County star was shocked to learn about the pair as she knew Kortnie intimately. The couple had a threesome with Kortnie early on in their marriage, according to People Magazine.

Jim wrote about how he felt before the trip, saying he was in a “dark place.” He said he was “going through hell” in his unhappy marriage.

The former reality star explained that the “lies and accusations” that followed his breakup with Meghan deepened his negative outlook. The relationship had a contentious end, which was plagued by rumors and accusations about inappropriate actions and behavior by Jim. As The Inquisitr previously reported, in June of last year, a series of text messages, photos, and graphic videos that Jim allegedly sent to another woman surfaced. Meghan and Jim stayed together but eventually divorced after she accused her husband of having an inappropriate relationship with their nanny. Jim and the former caregiver deny those claims.

Those bad times and scandal seem to be behind the former MLB star. Jim wrote that Kortnie was a bright light that brought him “back to life.” He continued to thank his girlfriend and family for making him better.