Alexis Ren Displays Beautiful Body In Silky White Bandeau & Low-Rise Jeans

Alexis Ren displayed her beautiful body in a new Instagram snap and spilled new details regarding projects she has been working on throughout the pandemic with her 13.9 million followers. The model and social media personality claimed to be quite busy over the past several months creating and involving herself in projects to assist in making the world a better place. She took a moment from her busy personal schedule to update her fans with the latest news regarding these milestones.

In the accompanying caption to the share, Alexis revealed that she has pulled back from posting on social media in order to do the “internal and external work” in both her life and society. Alexis remarked that she had been continuing her work as an environmental activist. She also shared that she had been involved in the creation of some new music to further her career in that industry as well.

While fans were thrilled to learn of all of the new projects the 23-year-old has been involved in they were most excited to see a new photo Alexis shared with Instagram, a sultry snap which showed off her long torso in a silky and white, cropped bandeau and low-rider jeans.

In the image, Alexis stood in front of a patch of lush, green foliage. It was unclear where the image was taken. The gorgeous greenery provided a lovely backdrop for the young woman to display her stunning body in the simplest of fashion outfits.

Alexis paired the bandeau with low-rider, light-colored jeans that sported tiny tears throughout the thighs. The model wore a thin chain on her neck and the thinnest of hoop earrings on her ears. Alexis’s hair was a darker color and casually tossed to her right side, left long and full as it cascaded over her shoulder. The model’s skin sported a golden tan. She kept her hands in the front pockets of her jeans and two fingers on her right hand were adorned with gold rings.

Fans of the young woman shared their excitement regarding all of Alexis’s and heaped praise on the model for the sultry image in the comments section of the share.

“Music?? Omg, I’m so excited to hear them,” posted one follower.

“Awesome shot! Stunning!” said a second fan.

“I keep wondering how a girl can be this ultra-hot without literally bursting into flames,” stated a third Instagram user.

“I love you so much Alexis, congratulations for your music career,” said a fourth fan.