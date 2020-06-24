Beau Clark Posts Powerful Message About Being A Girl Dad As He Announces Baby Daughter With Stassi Schroeder

The 'Vanderpump Rules' alum is Team Girl as he poses with a pink onesie and matching sunglasses.

Beau Clark posted a sweet message about fatherhood as he celebrated his baby’s gender reveal. The Vanderpump Rules alum took to Instagram to confirm that he is expecting a baby girl with his fiancée, Stassi Schroeder, and he shared some words of wisdom that he will pass down to his daughter.

In a new photo posted to his social media page, Beau was all smiles — and in total girl dad mode– as he posed wearing bright pink “Team Girl” glasses and held up a pink onesie that said “#OOTD.” A pregnant Stassi also looked overjoyed as she stood beside her fiance in the photo.

In the caption to the pic, Beau wrote that he will use the lessons that he learned from the “great women” who raised him as he raises his own daughter. The 40-year-old commercial casting director wrote that his daughter will be a “powerful, humble, kind, loving, and compassionate” soul and then he added a line from a Kesha song.

Beau’s post received more than 187,000 likes and thousands of comments as fans reacted to the news from the former Vanderpump Rules couple.

“So happy for you both!! You are going to be the best dad!!!” wrote longtime pal Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

“Congrats buddy!” added Vanderpump Rules veteran Jax Taylor.

“Daddy’s girl already in the works,” added Beau and Stassi’s friend Kristina Kelly.

Other fans predicted that “fatherhood is going to look great” on Beau – kind of like those glasses.

In addition to posting the early pregnancy photo, Beau took to his Instagram story to share an up-close photo of his “Team Girl” glasses with a pink gender reveal cake in the background. The Bravo TV personality also shared a photo of a trio of tiny onesies adorned with quotes from Real Housewives of New York veterans Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, and Luann de Lesseps.

Beau already received a cheeky parenting book from his mom, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. On Father’s Day, Beau’s mom gave him a copy of the book How to Traumatize Your Children: 7 Proven Methods to Help You Screw Up Your Kids Deliberately and with Skill.

Beau and Stassi’s baby news comes amid one of the most stressful periods in their relationship. The couple recently bought a new $1.7 million home and then a few mortgage payments later, Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules in a major cast shakeup in the aftermath of a racism scandal. The fallen Vanderpump Rules veteran also lost her Straight Up With Stassi podcast, brand deals, her bridal column for Glamour magazine, and her Witches of WeJo wine line. In addition, the couple’s wedding in Italy was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.