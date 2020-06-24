Pregnant Ciara Flaunts Baby Bump In A Nude Bikini In New TikTok With La La Anthony

Ciara slipped into a bikini and teamed up with La La for a Spanish session as her due date approaches.

Ciara’s due date may be fast approaching, but that’s not stopped the star from showing off her fun side as she teamed up with long-time friend La La Anthony for a new TikTok collaboration video. The star, who’s currently pregnant with her third child and second with her football player husband Russell Wilson, glowed in the clip she shared with fans on Tuesday, June 23, as she proudly showed off her big baby bump in a bikini.

The “Level Up” singer joined forces with the Power star — who recently sent her celebrity followers into meltdown in a tiny string bikini — for a fun lip sync session to Juhn’s Spanish cover of the Drake hit “In My Feelings”.

The clip showed the twosome while they gave fans a look at their bilingual skills. They abided by social distancing guidelines and filmed their parts separately from their own homes.

It began with text on La La’s side of the screen which asked, “Do you speak Spanish?”

A message then popped up on Ciara’s right-hand side of the screen that read, “Im [sic] learning Spanish! Watch this.”

La La’s caption asked why fans were so surprised to see that she could speak Spanish, as she pointed out that her family is from Puerto Rico.

The twosome then flawlessly lip-synced along to the Juhn cover.

Both appeared to be dressed in their swimwear for the fun collab. Ciara proudly revealed her baby bump in a nude bikini top with a plunging neckline that had a long fringe design over her chest.

She seemingly wore her hair in a natural curl and accessorized with a silver crucifix pendant around her neck. The pregnant star also appeared to ditch the makeup to let her obvious natural beauty, including her blemish-free skin, do all the talking.

As for La La, she appeared to rock a grey snakeskin-print swimsuit or bodysuit and had her hair slicked back into a tight bun. She wore a pair of large, black sunglasses and used a filter that made it appear as though there were three of her.

The clip has been received over 9,000 likes in the first 10 hours since Ciara shared it with fans on the video platform.

The latest look at Ciara in a bikini came shortly after the star previously wowed fans when she showed off her bump in a skimpy two-piece last month.

The “Dose” singer proudly put her pregnancy curves on show in a series of photos shared to Instagram which showed her as she struck some sultry poses in a black string bikini.