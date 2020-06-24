Kourtney Reppert Flaunts Voluptuous Assets While Topless In One-Piece Swimsuit

Playboy model Kourtney Reppert left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update. She had her fans flocking to view the racy pic where she undid the top of her swimsuit and exposed her voluptuous assets while cruising on a pool float.

Kourtney lit up her social media pages with the tantalizing pic that she posted on Tuesday. Although she wore a neon swimsuit, she wasn’t wearing it conventionally. Of course, this sparked a frenzy among her fan base.

The model wore a neon yellow swimsuit. She unclasped the ties of the one-piece swimming costume and put her stunning figure on display. She showed off a generous amount of sideboob in the pic, and her toned abs and tiny waist were also put on display. Kourtney’s arms and backs were already bronzed by the sun as she relaxed in the pool.

Kourtney did not remove the swimsuit completely. The fabric covered her lower back and the thong seemed to fit snugly. She flaunted her thick booty and slim thighs in the pic.

The 34-year-old’s tresses were also showing some signs of being in the pool. She styled her hair in a deep side part and let it tumble down her back and shoulders. However, the ends of her hair were drenched with water, while other strands were only slightly damp. Kourtney appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup including a bold brow and pale pink lipstick.

Kourtney posed on a yellow pool float in a tiled swimming pool. In the background, a stone wall and a small garden bordered the pool. Kourtney provided a profile view of her hourglass figure and strategically placed her arm to cover her nipple. She turned her face toward the camera and gazed at the lens provocatively.

The risqué pic had tongues wagging in the comments section.

“I’ve died and gone to heaven, my sweet Angel has appeared,” one fan gushed.

Another follower complimented Kourtney on her beauty and the quality of her photographs.

“You really do take great photos. You are incredibly beautiful,” they raved.

A third Instagrammer waxed lyrical about Kourtney’s looks.

“Absolutely Heavenly. The most beautiful woman on earth, my love,” they enthused.

In her caption, Kourtney encouraged her fans to subscribe to her OnlyFans account. She teased that she would be posting some hot content on the account. She has 1.5 million fans on her Instagram account alone and is a popular glamour model on social media. This particular image has already racked up over 8,000 likes since it went live.