Stephanie Sanzo Shows Off Insane Arm & Shoulder Muscles In Upper Body Workout Video

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo added a new upper body workout to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 23, that showed off her chiseled arms and shoulders.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a dark gray sports bra with black straps and the name of the activewear brand, Gymshark, written in white lettering up one side. The top gave her followers an expansive view of her sculpted arm, shoulder, and upper back muscles as she performed her strength-training workout. Stephanie paired the top with black leggings that rose to just over her belly button and also had Gymshark written on one leg. The leggings contoured to her shapely lower half, emphasizing the curves of her booty and thighs. A gap between the bra and leggings gave viewers a glimpse of the model’s toned tummy.

Stephanie completed the outfit with a pair of white and black sneakers. She wore her long, brunette tresses pulled up into a high ponytail that trailed down her back and shoulders and appeared to have made up her face with black mascara and eyeliner, pink eye shadow, and pink lip gloss. She wore a pair of glitzy studs in each earlobe.

The workout took place at the gym and Stephanie relied on a variety of equipment to complete the exercises. She used dumbbells, barbells, and an exercise bench across the six exercises. For some of the exercises, Stephanie also wore black arm compression sleeves and red wrist weights.

The workout began with a set of bench presses where Stephanie showed off her strength by pressing a 40 kg (88 lb) barbell. For the second exercise, she laid back on a red inclined bench and performed chest presses using a set of dumbbells. The Bradford press came next, a move that required the model to lift a small barbell up and over her head to her upper back and then back over to her chest, repeating the move.

In the fourth video, Stephanie performed lateral raises using the set of dumbbells. For around the worlds, she used the same set of dumbbells and moved her arms out to the side and up over her head. In the final exercise, the chest supported rear delt raise, Stephanie lay chest down on an inclined bench and lifted her arms out to the side.

In the caption of the post, Stephanie told her followers that the circuit was a typical upper body gym-based workout for her. The workout seemed to be a hit with the model’s 1.9 million followers, earning more than 70,000 likes and around 1,300 comments within the first day.