Model Cindy Mello Showcases Her Fit Body In Tiny Top For Steamy Workout Videos

Model Cindy Mello showcased her fit figure in a photo and multiple videos for her latest Instagram update. She rocked a tiny tank top and skintight leggings as she performed various exercises that treated fans to a view of her athletic frame.

The 25-year-old had posted an at-home workout during the lock down, but celebrated her return to the gym by uploading a snap and four clips. She tagged her trainer Rhys Athayde and the Dogpound brand training facility in the post. Mello wore her long dark hair up in a ponytail, and sported an ensemble from Alo Yoga for the workout.

In the first slide, she posted a picture of the attire. The Brazilian wore a small white athletic tank top that was low-cut and had thin shoulder straps. This top hugged onto her chest and gave viewers a glimpse of her assets and toned stomach. She also wore a pair of black leggings, and a zip-up sweater which she did not wear while working out.

For her first exercise, Mello had a resistance band around her lower legs. She did a side-step and then a squat before doing a jump and repeating the steps. The camera panned around to cover all angles, and her pert backside was on display as she performed the squats. In the second clip, Mello lifted a barbell that had one end anchored to the ground. She did a squat while holding the weight, and then lifted it up as she stood upright. Again, the camera swooped around to capture her defined lower body.

The model – who has appeared in Sports Illustrated, Maxim, and GQ– used the same barbell for the third video. This time she stepped back with her right leg while supporting the weight, and touched her knee to the ground. Mello moved to a workout bench for the last exercise. She held a dumbbell in each hand while her right leg was on the bench and her left leg was in front of her body. The Brazilian did several squats from this position, which accentuated her cleavage.

Many of her 1 million Instagram followers flocked to the steamy gym update, and over 56,000 found their way to the “like” button. The model received nearly 200 comments, as her replies were swamped with fire emoji.

“Trying these,” model Carmella Rose wrote.

“Crushing it Cindy!!!!” a fan responded while adding a strong emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this month Mello flaunted her booty gains in a white thong bikini. That post garnered over 96,000 likes.